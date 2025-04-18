Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $210,000 Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,902 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,059,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,002,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,020,000 after buying an additional 4,204,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $31,490,000. Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $20,838,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.06. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $510,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 495,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,056,492.29. This represents a 9.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

