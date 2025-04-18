Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $342,000 Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 129.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,062,000 after buying an additional 135,274 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 66,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 37.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,693,000 after purchasing an additional 990,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Up 1.3 %

Agree Realty stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.25. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 172.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $81.50 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Agree Realty

About Agree Realty

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.