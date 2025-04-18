Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $431,000 Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lear were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Lear by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Price Performance

LEA opened at $79.48 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $138.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.46.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rod Lache acquired 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.80 per share, with a total value of $199,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,940.40. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lear from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

