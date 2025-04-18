Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 229.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,972 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,525,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,274,000 after buying an additional 30,557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $4,194,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 21,718 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on OGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

