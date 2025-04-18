Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$16.25 to C$18.50 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OLA. Stifel Canada upgraded Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.50 price objective on Orla Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.84.

Shares of OLA opened at C$15.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.95. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$16.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 333.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68.

In related news, Senior Officer Etienne Morin sold 77,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,007,110.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Schmidt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.19, for a total transaction of C$659,660.00. Insiders have sold 385,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,067,805 in the last 90 days. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

