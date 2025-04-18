Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.46 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 47.37 ($0.63). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.63), with a volume of 378,592 shares.

Oxford Metrics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £59.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Oxford Metrics Company Profile

Oxford Metrics is a smart sensing and software company that enables the interface between the real world and its virtual twin. Our smart sensing technology helps over 10,000 customers in more than 70 countries, including all of the world’s top 10 games companies and all of the top 20 universities worldwide.

