Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Receives $27.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several research firms recently commented on PAAS. StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth about $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 187.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after buying an additional 245,575 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.50. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.20 million. Analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

