Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PZZA. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

Papa Johns International stock opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. Papa Johns International has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $64.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the 1st quarter worth $509,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Papa Johns International during the first quarter worth about $230,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Papa Johns International by 506.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Papa Johns International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

