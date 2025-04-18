Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Trading 5.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.91 and last traded at $12.93. 126,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,358,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Par Pacific from $20.00 to $14.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $716.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.64). Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 10.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,919,000 after purchasing an additional 328,325 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 42,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

