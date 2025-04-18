Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Stake Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,081 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 9.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,891 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 190,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,536 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $77,473,000 after acquiring an additional 216,887 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 16.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 37,826 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 79.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 175,424 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 77,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTU opened at $12.89 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.75%. Research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

