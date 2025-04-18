Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Morgan Stanley

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $5.75 to $4.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PTON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.21.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 170,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $1,643,278.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,539.44. This trade represents a 38.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 22,662 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $220,954.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 130,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,802.25. The trade was a 14.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 674,338 shares of company stock worth $5,522,838. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

