Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells $13,560.50 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) Director Bridget O’rourke sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.21, for a total transaction of $13,560.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,892.83. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, March 3rd, Bridget O’rourke sold 50 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274.00.

Shares of PEN opened at $276.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 6.01. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 813.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $315.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its position in Penumbra by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. StockNews.com lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.93.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

