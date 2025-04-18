Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70,812 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $22.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

