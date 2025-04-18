Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Walter M. Fiederowicz Sells 5,000 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $88,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,950. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Photronics Stock Down 0.6 %
PLAB stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.40. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.89.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.
Photronics Company Profile
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.
