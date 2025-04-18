Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Walter M. Fiederowicz Sells 5,000 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $88,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,950. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Photronics Stock Down 0.6 %

PLAB stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.40. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.89.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,787,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Photronics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,120,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,955,000 after acquiring an additional 257,373 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Photronics by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 799,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after buying an additional 249,222 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,163,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after buying an additional 199,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

