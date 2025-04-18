Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Balaji Gandhi Sells 864 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $20,571.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,694.07. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Balaji Gandhi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 8th, Balaji Gandhi sold 8,045 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $191,873.25.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Balaji Gandhi sold 1,827 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $50,169.42.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Balaji Gandhi sold 5,771 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $173,360.84.

On Thursday, February 13th, Balaji Gandhi sold 28,759 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $862,770.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Balaji Gandhi sold 4,813 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $132,261.24.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Balaji Gandhi sold 5,827 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $159,135.37.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $30.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Phreesia by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

