Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Holdings Increased by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 1.2% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4,238.6% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,894,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,717 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,546,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,804,000 after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,482,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,007,000 after purchasing an additional 208,378 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,947,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 667,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,363,000 after buying an additional 409,695 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

BOND stock opened at $90.70 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $88.88 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.60.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

