Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,205,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Pinterest by 357.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,719,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,010 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $61,261,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,807,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 582.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,266,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,653 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $3,192,135.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $196,187.98. This trade represents a 94.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $219,766.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,831.35. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,797,342 in the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

