Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock Price

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $216.00 to $211.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtus Investment Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $149.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $144.13 and a fifty-two week high of $252.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 592.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 204.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,119 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,386 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

