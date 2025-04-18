Polyrizon (NASDAQ:PLRZ) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Polyrizon Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLRZ – Get Free Report) were down 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 60,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 307,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Polyrizon stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polyrizon Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLRZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of Polyrizon as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Polyrizon Company Profile
Polyrizon Ltd. is a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of medical device hydrogels delivered in the form of nasal sprays. Polyrizon Ltd. is based in Raanana, Israel.
