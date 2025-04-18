Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 989,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 114.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 153,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 81,701 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 260.6% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 82,743 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,587.20. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

POR stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.51.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.45%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

