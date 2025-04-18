Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, an increase of 114.5% from the March 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 712.0 days.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Stock Performance

Shares of PWZYF stock opened at C$15.00 on Friday. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 52-week low of C$10.61 and a 52-week high of C$15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.04.

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Life Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, Investments, Pension Insurance, Banking, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

