Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, an increase of 114.5% from the March 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 712.0 days.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Stock Performance
Shares of PWZYF stock opened at C$15.00 on Friday. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 52-week low of C$10.61 and a 52-week high of C$15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.04.
About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Archer Aviation Unveils NYC Network Ahead of Key Earnings Report
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Joby Aviation Stock Presents an Opportunity in the Turbulence
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Tariff Exemptions Make It Time to Buy These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.