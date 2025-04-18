Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks To Consider – April 17th

Robinhood Markets, MoneyLion, Bitdeer Technologies Group, HIVE Digital Technologies, Cellebrite DI, Bitfarms, and The9 are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares in companies that are directly involved in the development, mining, trading, or support of digital currencies and blockchain technology. These stocks offer investors exposure to the rapidly evolving crypto market through traditional equity markets rather than by directly purchasing cryptocurrencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.78. 10,431,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,078,826. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91.

MoneyLion (ML)

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

ML traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.00. 2,715,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.91 and a beta of 2.94. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $106.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.86.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 745,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,291. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.25.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,671. The company has a market cap of $240.97 million, a P/E ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 3.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.54.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $18.74. 132,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,765. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of BITF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,542,905. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $441.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 3.74.

The9 (NCTY)

Shares of NASDAQ:NCTY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,559. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67. The9 has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $20.59.

