Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Watch Now – April 16th

OSI Systems, NVE, and Clene are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares in companies that focus on researching, developing, and applying nanotechnology—manipulating matter at the nanoscale—to create innovative products and materials. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to rapidly evolving industries like medicine, electronics, and energy, where breakthroughs at the nanoscale can lead to substantial technological advancements and market growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.71. The company had a trading volume of 47,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,733. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $126.57 and a 1 year high of $220.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.16 and a 200 day moving average of $174.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSIS

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NVEC traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.00. 4,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,081. NVE has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $275.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVEC

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of CLNN stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. 32,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,097. The company has a market cap of $24.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.46. Clene has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNN

Further Reading