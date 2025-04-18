ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.96, but opened at $26.86. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 3,231,365 shares changing hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.2601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500
The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.
