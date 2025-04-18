ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.96, but opened at $26.86. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 3,231,365 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.2601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,456.3% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 193,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 185,645 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,627,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

