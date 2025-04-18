Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Stock analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 207.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

TARA stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.60. Protara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, insider Jacqueline Zummo sold 21,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $96,144.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,840.33. This trade represents a 17.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 201,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 22,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

