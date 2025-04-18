Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $55.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research firms have commented on PRTA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Prothena from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Prothena Stock Performance

PRTA stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Prothena has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $495.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prothena will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 4,626.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

