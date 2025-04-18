PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Mizuho

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $143.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. PTC has a 52-week low of $133.38 and a 52-week high of $203.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,650.12. The trade was a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,264,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,292,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,961,000 after acquiring an additional 240,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,029,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,626,000 after acquiring an additional 67,504 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its position in PTC by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,514,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,484,000 after acquiring an additional 85,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PTC by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,472,000 after purchasing an additional 129,910 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

