Q1 Earnings Estimate for Ero Copper Issued By Raymond James

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Desjardins began coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Ero Copper Price Performance

NYSE:ERO opened at $10.93 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ero Copper by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,890,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,450,000 after buying an additional 715,999 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 400.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 818,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 654,684 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Ero Copper by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 441,413 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ero Copper by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,272,000 after acquiring an additional 418,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $3,509,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

