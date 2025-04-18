Q1 Earnings Forecast for Moderna Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Moderna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($3.60) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($3.64). The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($9.61) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($10.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.48) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.86) EPS.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on Moderna in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Moderna Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $24.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.23. Moderna has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $170.47.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.