Q1 EPS Estimates for Kairos Pharma Boosted by HC Wainwright

Kairos Pharma, LTD. (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Kairos Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kairos Pharma’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Kairos Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Kairos Pharma in a report on Thursday.

Kairos Pharma Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KAPA opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11. Kairos Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Kairos Pharma Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapeutics for cancer patients that are designed to overcome key hurdles in immune suppression and drug resistance. These therapeutics include antibodies and small molecules for the treatment of prostate cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer and glioblastoma.

