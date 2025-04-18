Q1 EPS Estimates for Rocket Companies Lowered by Wedbush

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Rocket Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

NYSE RKT opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of -75.49 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 801.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 137,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,043,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 22.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 804.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 315,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 280,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

