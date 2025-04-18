Q3 EPS Estimates for Bio-Techne Cut by Leerink Partnrs

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bio-Techne in a report issued on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Bio-Techne’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 3.7 %

Bio-Techne stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $46.44 and a 12 month high of $85.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy E. Herr sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $122,685.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,336.96. This trade represents a 48.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $1,035,067.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,619.16. The trade was a 25.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 254,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 736,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,641,000 after purchasing an additional 79,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

