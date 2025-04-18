Q4 EPS Estimate for Travelers Companies Reduced by Analyst

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Travelers Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $7.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.83. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $6.60 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TRV. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.32.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $256.05 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $269.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

