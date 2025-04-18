Quinton Todd Hennigh Buys 100,000 Shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Stock

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO – Get Free Report) Director Quinton Todd Hennigh purchased 100,000 shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.
Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Trading Down 0.4 %
CVE:NVO opened at C$2.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$548.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25. Novo Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.41 and a 1 year high of C$4.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.78.
Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Company Profile
