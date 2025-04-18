Quinton Todd Hennigh Buys 100,000 Shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Stock

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO – Get Free Report) Director Quinton Todd Hennigh purchased 100,000 shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Trading Down 0.4 %

CVE:NVO opened at C$2.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$548.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25. Novo Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.41 and a 1 year high of C$4.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Company Profile

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

