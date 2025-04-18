Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Position Decreased by Herald Investment Management Ltd

Herald Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 725,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Radware comprises 2.7% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Radware were worth $16,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDWR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,725 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Radware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Radware by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 42,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $21.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $893.65 million, a PE ratio of 152.01 and a beta of 0.98. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $25.00.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.12). Radware had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 3.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RDWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Radware from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

