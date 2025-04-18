Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Given Hold Rating at Jones Trading

Jones Trading reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RLYB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Rallybio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Rallybio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Rallybio Stock Down 0.7 %

RLYB opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Rallybio has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -1.35.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 336.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 96,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 74,334 shares in the last quarter. Allostery Investments LP bought a new stake in Rallybio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rallybio by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,298,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 422,685 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rallybio by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 37,618 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rallybio by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

