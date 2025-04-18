Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,248,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,272,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Davis Select International ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Davis Select International ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 39,972 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 53,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter.

Get Davis Select International ETF alerts:

Davis Select International ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of DINT stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. Davis Select International ETF has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.64.

About Davis Select International ETF

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.