Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 345,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,324,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMCB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,494,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,235,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 429,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,673,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 157,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IMCB opened at $70.10 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.52. The firm has a market cap of $837.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.87.
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
