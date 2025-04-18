Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,657,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Ferrari by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ferrari by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RACE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $584.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.67.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $439.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $450.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.51. The stock has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Ferrari has a one year low of $391.54 and a one year high of $509.13.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.1265 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Ferrari’s payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.