Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,152,270 Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,152,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,817,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DNB opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.04 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $22,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,109,644 shares in the company, valued at $72,905,699.56. This represents a 23.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

