Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 64,713 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $405.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.61.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ULTA opened at $357.75 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $460.00. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.41.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

