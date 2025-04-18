Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 775,106 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 775,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,904,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth $201,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at $309,000. SMART Wealth LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,805,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GJUN opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.84. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $36.95.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.