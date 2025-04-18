Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $29.30 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 163,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at $2,194,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $21,557,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.5 %

UHS opened at $174.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.69 and a 12 month high of $243.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.54.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 target price (down from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.92.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

