Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 560,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,978,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,359,000 after acquiring an additional 81,852 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $59.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWE. Guggenheim upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.42.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $38,132.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,660.72. This represents a 5.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

