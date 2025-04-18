RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target Lowered to $375.00 at Truist Financial

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $410.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

RBC has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.20.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Stock Up 0.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE RBC opened at $321.48 on Thursday. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $241.43 and a 1-year high of $372.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $340.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.89, for a total transaction of $145,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,523.92. This represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.95, for a total transaction of $919,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,776,379.60. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,031. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,149,000 after acquiring an additional 229,466 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,631,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,141,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 534,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,998,000 after purchasing an additional 131,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,944,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares during the period.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.