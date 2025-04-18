Reaves Utility Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $35.29.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

