Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Leidos (LDOS)

Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/14/2025 – Leidos had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $165.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2025 – Leidos was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2025 – Leidos had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $191.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – Leidos was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/8/2025 – Leidos was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2025 – Leidos was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/26/2025 – Leidos had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $197.00 to $191.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Leidos was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/21/2025 – Leidos was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/20/2025 – Leidos was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Leidos Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $139.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.63. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $202.90.

Get Leidos Holdings Inc alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $862,260.48. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,450,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,225,784,000 after buying an additional 84,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Leidos by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,504,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,216,000 after purchasing an additional 405,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $487,649,000 after purchasing an additional 27,410 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,942,000 after purchasing an additional 682,532 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,901,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,920,000 after purchasing an additional 155,481 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.