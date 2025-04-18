Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBGLY. Barclays lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 7th.

RBGLY stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2909 per share. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

