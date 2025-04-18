Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Jones Trading

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jones Trading from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RWT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $736.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 44.36, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Research analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 218.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,995,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,050 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,994,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after buying an additional 321,612 shares in the last quarter. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,726,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 206,698 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Redwood Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,569,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 197,719 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

