Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average of $49.04. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.76 and a 52 week high of $50.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.0978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

